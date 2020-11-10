8 men indicted for sexually assaulting unconscious teen

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Providence County grand jury has indicted eight men on charges related to the sexual assault of an unconscious 16-year-old girl in December 2019 after she’d been lured to a Glenham Street home and was given alcohol and marijuana.

Not all the men are charged by this indictment with sexual assault; some of them are charged with the crime of failure to report a sexual assault, the office of Attorney General Peter Neronha said Tuesday.

A video of the assault was posted to Facebook, but none of the men who assaulted the girl or watched the proceedings reported the sexual assault to police.

When Providence Police announced the initial charges back in September, Chief Hugh Clements called it a “despicable, degrading and reprehensible sexual assault crime.”

“The alleged criminal conduct here is particularly heinous and demonstrates utter disregard for the young victim,” Neronha said Tuesday in a statement.

The suspects are facing the following charges:

Antonio Roberto Leiva, 20, of Providence: first-degree sexual assault, assault with intent to commit sexual assault, conspiracy to commit sexual assault, failure to report a sexual assault.

Richard Chester, 20, of Seekonk, Mass.: first-degree sexual assault, conspiracy to commit sexual assault, failure to report a sexual assault.

Malcolm Baptista, 19, of Providence: first-degree sexual assault, assault with intent to commit sexual assault, conspiracy to commit sexual assault, possession of child pornography, obstruction of the judicial system, failure to report a sexual assault.

Carlos Chacon, 20, of Providence: first-degree sexual assault, conspiracy to commit sexual assault, possession of child pornography, failure to report a sexual assault.

Jose Vargas, 19, of Providence: second-degree sexual assault, assault with intent to commit sexual assault, conspiracy to commit sexual assault, failure to report a sexual assault.

Carlos Vasquez, 19, of Providence: conspiracy to commit sexual assault and failure to report a sexual assault.

Luis Luna, 20, and Erving Colon, 25, both of Providence, face a sole charge of failure to report a sexual assault.

All eight men are scheduled to face the charges at court on November 25, before a pre-trial conference that’s scheduled for February 17, 2021.

A ninth suspect, identified previously by police as Luis Cabrera, 18, of Providence, was not indicted Tuesday. It’s unclear if he is still facing any charges in connection with the case.