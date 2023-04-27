PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Four adults and four children are without a home and a firefighter was injured after flames broke out early Thursday morning in Providence.

Battalion Chief Edward Dwyer told 12 News they were called to Rounds Avenue around 4 a.m. and found heavy fire erupting out of a third-floor kitchen area.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital, but Dwyer did not specify the extent of the injuries. No residents were injured.

Dwyer said the fire was under control in about 30 minutes, but the building sustained extensive damage, including heavy water damage on the lower floors.

“The kitchen is pretty much gutted,” he added.

Rhode Island Energy was called in to inspect the home’s electric grid.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.