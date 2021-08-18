8 displaced by 2-alarm fire in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I (WPRI) — Eight people were forced from their home Wednesday morning after a 2-alarm fire broke out in Providence.

Crews responding to Burnett Street around 7:45 a.m. found fire extending from the first floor to the loft.

Deputy Assistant Chief Steve Caoracotta said the fire took approximately 30 minutes to knock down.

All of the residents got out safely, but one firefighter was sent to the hospital with a minor thumb injury.

Six adults and two children are now being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is currently being investigated.

