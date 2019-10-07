Breaking News
$7K worth of Apple Watches stolen from Providence Apple store

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people stole 11 of the latest generation Apple Watches from the try-on table at the Providence Place Mall store over the weekend, according to police reports.

The gold, silver and black Series 5 Apple Watches are worth a combined $7,049, according to the reports, with each watch ranging in value from $399 to $799.

According to one police report, the first bout of thefts was at 10:42 a.m. Saturday, when a man allegedly walked into the Apple Store and stole four watches from a display case.

Ten hours later, a second person walked into the store and stole seven of the smart watches, also from the display case at the try-on table, another report says.

The first suspect is described as “known by Loss Prevention for prior larceny incidents.”

The loss prevention employee reported the thefts to police on Sunday. No arrests were immediately made, according to the report, and the cases have been turned over to detectives to investigate.

