PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A piece of metal disrupted some drivers during the community Friday morning on I-95 in Providence.

Rhode Island State Police say the debris likely fell off a vehicle in the southbound lane around 7 a.m. and bounced over the median and into the northbound lanes just before the Thurbers Ave exit.

Several drivers hit the piece of metal, and police say seven cars and trucks sustained flat tires as a result.

No injuries were reported.