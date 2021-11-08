7 vehicles damaged during party in Providence neighborhood

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police were called to break up a disturbance on Pembroke Avenue over the weekend that resulted in several vehicles being damaged.

Officers arrived on scene just after 12:30 a.m. and found people in the street and playing loud music, according to police. As the crowd began to disperse at their command, one officer said he was approached by several people who reported their vehicles had been damaged by members of the crowd.

One witness told police that people were throwing rocks at cars parked outside one of the homes.

The following damage was reported to police:

A 2011 Chevrolet SUV had three windows and both side mirrors broken, along with damage to its passenger side

A 2013 Ford pickup truck had a broken rear window

A 2013 Dodge had a broken rear window, along with damage above the passenger-side wheel well

A 2012 Honda had a broken rear window, a scratch and a dent on the hood, and a dent on the rear passenger-side pillar

A 2011 Dodge had a broken rear window

A 2018 Mazda had a broken rear window

A 2012 Mercedes had a broken rear passenger window

A spokesperson for nearby Providence College told 12 News that those involved in the vandalism were not students of the college, nor did the damaged vehicles belong to students. Additionally, the large gathering was not organized by anyone affiliated with the school.