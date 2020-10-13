7 charged with briefly blocking traffic on I-95 in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After getting word that a U-Haul truck was used to block traffic on I-95 Monday night, Rhode Island State Police arrested a truckload of suspects a short time later.

According to state police, a group of protesters blocked the entirety of I-95 North near the Providence Place mall by parking the box truck and two other vehicles across the four travel lanes. They also placed several traffic cones and stood holding signs to prevent drivers from passing.

State police said they got the call around 9:30 p.m. and the vehicles had left by the time troopers arrived on scene. The highway was closed for approximately seven minutes, according to police, and traffic was backed up for a half-mile before it started flowing again.

Soon after, troopers spotted and pulled over a U-Haul truck on Orms Street in the area of I-95. The driver, identified as Kade Page, was taken into custody along with six other people found in the back of the truck, state police said.

Each of the following were charged with disorderly conduct and conspiracy:

Kade Page, 24, of East Bridgewater

Devin A. Costa, 24, of Rumford

Cody B. Boyce, 24, of Lincoln

Evan C. Laferriere, 23, of Attleboro

Najeli Rodriguez, 19, of Providence

Julia A. Unger, 21, of Narragansett

A 15-year-old juvenile male

The juvenile was released to a guardian, while the remaining suspects were held overnight and scheduled for arraignment on Tuesday.

“This was an extremely dangerous situation, but luckily no one was hurt by the reckless conduct of these individuals,” Col. James Manni said. “While we respect the right to peacefully protest, we have zero tolerance for those who endanger the lives of others by purposefully blocking traffic and will arrest and charge anyone who does so. The safety of everyone on the highway is our highest priority and we are thankful for the reports from the public that helped us to respond quickly.”