PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police said they arrested seven people overnight after officers witnessed a “disturbance.”

Police were reportedly patrolling the downtown area around 2 a.m. when they observed a disturbance on Washington Street.

Several officers approached a group of people, who responded in a “combative, aggressive manner” toward police, resulting in a “chaotic” scene, city officials said.

The seven people arrested have been charged with various offenses including disorderly conduct, obstruction, resisting arrest, and simple assault.