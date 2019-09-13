$60M in federal funds allotted for Providence Viaduct repair project

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s congressional delegation is celebrating a $60.3 million federal grant to replace and upgrade the busy Northbound Providence Viaduct.

“The Northbound Providence Viaduct is a mess,” R.I. Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti said. “It’s a traffic bottleneck, and it doesn’t function well.”

Alviti said the stretch of Providence highway is the third most traveled section of I-95 throughout the Northeast, with more than 220,000 cars traveling over it each day.

"Without this grant it would've been impossible for the state to do it."

Rep. @davidcicilline celebrates a multi-million dollar federal grant to repair a major Providence interchange. Full details tonight on @wpri12 at 5:30 PM pic.twitter.com/usitzfcBtN — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) September 13, 2019

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) Grant Program.

All four members of Rhode Island’s congressional delegation are set to celebrate the grant Friday at 12 p.m. under the Northbound Viaduct near the Providence Place Mall.

“This was a major project to do, it’ll cost a significant amount of money, without this grant it would’ve probably been impossible for the state to do it,” Rep. David Cicilline said.

Construction is set to begin late next year and should take about five years to complete.