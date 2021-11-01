6 indicted in ‘gang shootout’ that wounded 9 in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Six men are facing charges for their alleged involvement in what prosecutors call a “gang-related shooting” in Providence.

Nine people were wounded in the May 13 shooting on Carolina Avenue, according to police.

On Monday, the Providence County Grand Jury handed up an indictment charging George Rios, 19, Ricardo Cosme Tejada, 21, Reynaldo Rivera,19, Jordanny Britto, 21, Daniel Carides, 26, and David Carides Jr., 24, in connection with the shooting, the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office announced.

Prosecutors allege Rios, Cosme Tejada, Rivera and Britto drove to a home, got out of their vehicle and opened fire at members of a rival gang who were on the front porch, injuring four people.

At least two people on the porch, including Daniel Carides and a juvenile, returned fire at the vehicle, wounding all four men inside, according to prosecutors. They drove themselves to the hospital.

Police said they recovered 51 shell casings of varying sizes from the scene. Inside the home, officers seized a number of firearms, including a 9mm ghost gun, a Smith and Wesson M&P 15 with the serial number removed, a Sig Sauer P229 9mm with the serial number removed, a Beretta 9mm, a Polymer80 PF.45 caliber ghost gun, a Glock 26 9mm with the serial number removed, a Polymer80/Glock slide semi-automatic pistol, a rifle, and two BB guns.

“The shootings we have seen in Providence over the last several months have been driven by several things: the wide availability of illegal guns, the number of rounds being fired and the use in many instances of high-capacity magazines, and people too willing to resolve often inconsequential disputes at the point of a gun,” Attorney General Peter Neronha said in a news release.

“As alleged in court documents, these six individuals turned a peaceful Providence neighborhood into their own personal shooting range,” he continued. “Such conduct is incredibly dangerous, far too often deadly, and remains a principal focus of our prosecutorial resources. Action will be swift and the legal consequences significant.”

The AG’s office said Rios, Cosme Tejada, Rivera, and Britto are scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 5 while Daniel Carides and David Carides Jr. will be arraigned the following week on Nov. 12.