EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — East Providence police are investigating a series of house breaks in the area of the East Bay Bike Path in Riverside.

Chief Christopher Francesconi told 12 News that six break-ins and two attempted break-ins were reported in the two weeks leading up to Christmas Eve.

Riverside break-in suspect (Courtesy: East Providence Police Department)

“This has been, and continues to be, a very high priority for us,” Francesconi added. “We have deployed a significant increase in patrol officers and investigatory personnel to the area and to investigate these incidents.”

The suspect is described as a slender man who was wearing a black “puffy” jacket, hooded sweatshirt and Nike sneakers.

Francesconi urged residents to keep an eye out and check their home security systems for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information should call police at (401) 435-7600 or submit an anonymous tip here. If a break-in is in progress, call 911.

Map of Riverside break-ins (Courtesy: East Providence Police Department)

