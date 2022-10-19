PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Federal investigators found a contractor who worked on the 6-10 Connector redevelopment project made false statements about contaminated soil found on site.

Officials began investigating in 2020 after the state ordered Barletta Construction, of Canton, Massachusetts, to remove 1,600 cubic yards of contaminated soil.

Rhode Island U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha said the former superintendent for the project, Dennis Ferreira, imported a mix of loose stone from a Massachusetts construction site, along with soil from the Pawtucket-Central Falls Rail Station, to the 6-10 connector site.

Law enforcement said Ferreira then lied to federal investigators about the purity and source of the soil. Cunha’s office announced Ferreira agreed to plead guilty to charges of making false statements.

Barletta agreed to pay a $500,000 fine and will return $1,000,000 to the federal government.

Cunha’s office said Ferreira had a hand in a report sent to the R.I. Department of Transportation, which falsely represented the stone’s environmental quality.

Ferreira was also accused of lying about the stone’s origin and environmental quality, saying none of it came from Pawtucket. RIDOT officials also received a letter, arranged by Ferreira, which falsely stated the stone from Massachusetts was tested before being sent to the project in Rhode Island.

The investigation showed Barletta received test results confirming the stone did not meet environmental standards in August 2020. Investigators said Ferreira asked a Barletta employee to alter the test results, wash and retest the stone, or use a sample from a different site that would pass testing.

“When federal tax dollars fund work in our communities, we expect that the government will get what it bargains for,” Cunha said. “In this case, that didn’t happen. Today’s resolution should serve as a reminder to any company or corporate official that, when the government is footing the bill, false statements have consequences.”

Concerns regarding the soil’s purity began after the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 57 accused Barletta of bringing contaminated soil from Pawtucket and Boston.