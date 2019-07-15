5th suspect in Federal Hill murder held without bail

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The fifth person arrested in connection with a June homicide on Providence’s Federal Hill faced a judge Monday morning.

Emery Janarelli Page, 25, was arrested on Friday and charged in the murder of Stephen Cabral, 28.

According to police, Cabral got into an argument with a group of people after he and his friends left Club Seven on Spruce Street around 2 a.m. on June 30.

Last Monday, Daniel Garcia, 29, and Dayquon Stevens, 27, were arraigned on charges of murder and conspiracy. The following day, Jaquontee Reels, 24, and Sequoya Reels, 27, both of Ledyard, Conn., were arraigned on the same charges.

All five men were ordered held without bail, pending a bail hearing.

Police say they’re working to track down three more suspects.

Since the incident, Club Seven has been temporarily closed and it’s in danger of losing its license. The Board of Licenses’ last meeting on the matter was continued to Wednesday.