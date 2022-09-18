EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Several people participated in the Mark Palumbo Memorial University Orthopedics 5K at Kettle Point on Sunday.

The event benefits the Tomorrow Fund, an organization helping children with cancer and their families.

12 News Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello served as emcee.

The fundraising event was renamed last year in memory of Dr. Mark Palumbo, a renowned spine surgeon who passed away in 2019.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. You can learn more about The Tomorrow Fund and ways to help on their website.