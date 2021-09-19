Hundreds walk to raise money and awareness to childhood cancer

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people walked and ran in the Mark Palumbo Memorial University Orthopedics 5K at Kettle Point on Sunday.

The event, which was postponed 16 months due to the pandemic, benefits The Tomorrow Fund, an organization helping children with cancer and their families.

12 News Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello served aS emcee.

Beautiful morning for the Mark Palumbo Memorial #UniversityOrthopedics 5K pic.twitter.com/GFDI898hOw — Michelle Muscatello (@michmuscatello) September 19, 2021

The fundraising event was renamed this year in memory of Dr. Mark Palumbo, a renowned spine surgeon who passed away in 2019.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. You can learn more about The Tomorrow Fund and ways to help on their website.