Hundreds walk to raise money and awareness to childhood cancer

Providence

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of people walked and ran in the Mark Palumbo Memorial University Orthopedics 5K at Kettle Point on Sunday.

The event, which was postponed 16 months due to the pandemic, benefits The Tomorrow Fund, an organization helping children with cancer and their families.

12 News Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello served aS emcee.

The fundraising event was renamed this year in memory of Dr. Mark Palumbo, a renowned spine surgeon who passed away in 2019.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. You can learn more about The Tomorrow Fund and ways to help on their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 9/10/2021: Dr. James Fanale

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community