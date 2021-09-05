‘500 Women Walk Against Gun Violence’ held in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Representative Marcia Ranglin-Vassell hosted a “500 Women Walk Against Gun Violence” on Saturday.

The march started at Central High School in Providence and ended at the State House.

This comes only a week after the city’s 17th and 18th homicides of the year last weekend.

Gem Barros lost her daughter Shameeka in a triple homicide in Providence in 2012.

“If someone that you know, is living that life of gun violence, tell them I love you. Call them, show up where they are, I love you. In front of their boys, I don’t care, if that’s your man, if that’s your grandson, show up and say I love you. I don’t want you to die,” she said. “Say it, because that’s where we are right now.”

Those marching called on state leaders to invest critical funding from the American Rescue Plan into providing more mental health resources to impacted communities.