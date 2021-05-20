50+ Providence firefighters to honor fallen brother in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WPRI) — Firefighters from all over New England are getting ready to say goodbye to one of their own in Connecticut.

New Haven Firefighter Ricardo Torres Jr., who was killed in the line of duty earlier this month, will be laid to rest Thursday morning.

More than 50 Providence firefighters are now on their way to New Haven, joining thousands who are expected to attend the funeral.

Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. and a burial with full departmental honors will follow.

50+ Providence firefighters are headed to New Haven, CT to pay respects to their brother, Ricardo Torres Jr. of @NewHavenFire, who died in the line of duty on May 12. The fallen hero will be laid to rest today. @WPRI12 @ProvFirefighter #LODD pic.twitter.com/pSqTmfvr6D — Kayla Fish (@KaylaFishTV) May 20, 2021

Providence firefighters say the firefighting community is like a family.

“It’s New England and every firefighter’s connected because we’re all in the same struggle, same fight. We’re fighting for everyone’s lives and we do all the same,” Bryant Hiengphothichack said. “Again, it’s our brother. We show our respects. We fight for him, he’d fight for us.”

The firefighters say they were thankful they could pay their respects in person, something they couldn’t do when they lost fellow firefighters last year because of the pandemic.

“When we go into a situation, everybody’s going into the same situation. Never know how it’s going to turn out. It’s a sister city, anywhere we are, if we’re in the vicinity, we pay our respects,” John Dorcena added.

The incident that killed Torres and injured a handful of other firefighters in New Haven remains under investigation.

Torres leaves behind a young child and a wife who is pregnant.