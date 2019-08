PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence firefighters say five people sustained minor injuries after an early-morning crash.

It happened around 3 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Westminster and Barton Streets. Firefighters say an SUV sustained heavy damage in the crash as well.

The crash is still under investigation. A cause has not yet been determined.

