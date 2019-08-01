5 first responders, East Providence woman hospitalized after insecticide exposure

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Five first responders were sent to the hospital after responding to an East Providence home where an insecticide was being improperly used, according to Battalion Chief David Rave.

Rave said crews responded to a home on Roger Williams Avenue after receiving a call about a woman having difficulty breathing.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported smelling a strong chemical. Rave said they later learned it was an insecticide.

“A rescue crew of two and the engine crew of three were also overcome,” Rave said.

The woman and the first responders were coughing and having difficulty breathing, according to Rave. All six were transported to the hospital as a precaution and are expected to be OK.

Rave said this is the perfect example of why anyone using an insecticide should first read the directions closely.

“Have adequate ventilation and if it tells you to leave the house for a certain amount of time, then leave the house while it’s doing its job,” he said.

According to East Providence police, no arrests have been made and there is no criminal investigation at this time.

Rave said they had two hazmat technicians on the scene to help ventilate and monitor the situation, but would not classify it as a hazmat response.