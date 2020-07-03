5 adults, 2 children escape Providence house fire

Live Now
Providence

Photos: Corey Welch/WPRI-TV

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence home sustained significant damage after a fire broke out late Thursday afternoon.

According to a battalion chief on scene, firefighters responded to Laurel Hill Avenue around 4:35 p.m. and arrived to find flames shooting out of the second floor.

Five adults and two children who live at the home were safely evacuated.

One firefighter was treated for a minor injury.

The fire caused significant damage to the second floor, the battalion chief said, while the first floor and basement sustained water and smoke damage.

The home is currently considered uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

