PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Officers arrested 41 Brown University students Monday following a demonstration, 12 News has learned.

Brian Clark, a spokesperson for Brown University, said the students were given numerous warnings before the arrests were made. The students have each been charged with willful trespass within school buildings.

Clark said the students were taken into custody for refusing to leave University Hall after it had closed for the evening. Their plan was to stay put until Brown University President Christina Paxson publicly committed to taking steps to divest its endowment from companies that are profiting off the ongoing war in Israel.

This comes roughly a month after 20 Brown University students were arrested during a similar protest. The trespassing charges against those students, however, were dropped a few weeks later at Brown University’s request.

“The disruption to secure buildings is not acceptable,” Clark said. “The university fully expects to recommend more significant criminal misdemeanor charges for any future incidents.”

“It’s essential to highlight that arresting students is not an action that Brown takes lightly, and it’s not something the university ever wants to do,” he continued, adding that the “implications of remaining in the building were very clear” after the first demonstration.

The students who were arrested are members of the Brown Divest Coalition, which accused Paxson of fueling “anti-Palestinian rhetoric and violence” by refusing to meet their demands.

The coalition explained that the demonstration was also a show of support for Hisham Awartani, a Palestinian student who was shot and seriously injured over Thanksgiving break. The gunman has since been arrested and the shooting is being investigated as a possible hate crime.