41 kilos of fentanyl seized as police uncover suspected drug-trafficking operation

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three people were arrested Wednesday after detectives discovered 41 kilograms of fentanyl while searching their residences, according to R.I. State Police.

The investigation began when detectives learned the three suspects were likely involved in drug-trafficking operation in the greater Providence area, according to police.

Police said in addition to the fentanyl, detectives found nearly 68 grams of cocaine, two polymer “ghost guns” and more than $20,000 in cash while searching their homes.

Miguel Jimenez Cruz (Courtesy: RI State Police)

Angel Camilo (Courtesy: RI State Police)

Luz Jimenez Regalado (Courtesy: RI State Police)

Angel Camilo, 21, and Miguel Jimenez Cruz, 26, both of Cranston, as well as Luz Jimenez Regalado, 24, of Providence, are facing numerous charges, including possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and cocaine.

Camilo and Cruz are also charged with possession of a ghost gun.

All three suspects were ordered held without bail pending their next court date.