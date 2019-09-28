4 taken to hospital after Providence crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Detectives are investigating after a serious crash in Providence. It happened on Prarie Avenue near Blackstone Street around 1:40 Saturday morning.

Fire officials say four people have been taken to the hospital, and police say the collision involved two vehicles and a tree.

One person had to be extracted from the vehicle, according to fire officials. Investigators are still working to determine the order in which the tree and the vehicle were hit.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

