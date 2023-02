PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for four suspects believed to be involved in an armed home invasion in Providence Thursday night.

The suspects were reportedly all wearing masks when they broke into a home on Cambridge Street.

#BREAKING: Providence police are investigating a home invasion on Cambridge Street.



I’m told this happened around 8:30 tonight. Police are currently searching for four armed suspects who were reportedly wearing masks when they entered the home. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/Rt7eXaczKI — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) February 24, 2023

It’s unclear whether the suspects stole anything or if anyone was injured.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.