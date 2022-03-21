PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three shootings involving BB guns were reported in Providence over the weekend.

The suspects shot BB pellets from a dark Toyota sedan on Saturday night into early Sunday morning, according to Providence police.

The first shooting occurred in the area of Westminster Street, where a woman was hit and treated on scene, police said.

An hour later, police were called to the Providence Place mall where two security officers were shot outside. The officers estimated that 50 BB gun pellets were shot from the vehicle.

The final shooting happened early Sunday morning, when a RISD student was hit on the leg with two BB gun pellets near his dorm.

Police are investigating, and no suspects have been apprehended at this time.