PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A family was forced from their home Wednesday morning after a fire broke out in Providence.

Crews responded to the the report of a porch fire on Hewitt Street around 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters crawled through smoke and flames to rescue two adults, two children, and two dogs who were trapped in the bathroom on the third floor.

“We knew where they were but we had a lot of action going on in there and the smoke was down to the floor so it was kind of hard to find out exactly where they were, we knew they were in the bathroom, but we didn’t know where the bathroom was,” Providence Fire Deputy Assistant Chief Steve Capracotta said.

The mother and children are being taken to the hospital as a precaution, officials said.

“Another exceptional job by Providence’s bravest,” Providence Assistant Fire Chief Derek Silva wrote on Twitter.

Capracotta says the home is uninhabitable. The Red Cross has been called to help the displaced family.

The cause remains under investigation.

