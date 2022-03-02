PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Four members of what authorities describe as a violent street gang that has been involved in multiple shootings and illegal drug sales in Rhode Island have pleaded guilty to racketeering charges.

Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that Delacey Andrade, Kendrick Johnson, Keishon Johnson, and Montrel Johnson all recently pleaded guilty to participating in the activities of a racketeer influenced corrupt organization.

Authorities say they are members of the Providence-based Chad Brown gang. The defendants face sentencing in May and June.