PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Four people were forced from their homes after a fire broke out in Providence early Friday morning.

Crews responded to Petteys Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. and found flames coming from the back and roof of the home.

Providence Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Craig Grantham said he called a second alarm due to the volume of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

It’s unclear what started the fire at this time.