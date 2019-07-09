4 charged with using stolen IDs, credit cards to buy construction tools, supplies

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Four men are facing criminal charges for allegedly using stolen identities and credit card information to make tens of thousands of dollars worth of purchases at area home improvement stores.

Jose Delarosa, 42, of Cranston, Jose G. Rivera, 42, and Miguel Rodrigues, 48, of Providence, were each charged in federal court with aggravated identity theft, access device fraud, and conspiracy to commit access fraud while Jose Brens, 38, of Providence, was charged with conspiracy to commit access fraud, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Aaron Weisman.

Weisman’s office said the investigation began in September 2018 when a Smithfield resident contacted police about a fraudulent purchase of more than $2,100 made on their credit card.

Prosecutors allege the group would order construction tools and supplies and a member would provide the stolen personal data to the cashier over the telephone then once the purchase was approved, another member would leave the store with the items.

The scheme was allegedly carried out in at least six stores in Rhode Island and Massachusetts on multiple occasions between September 2018 through January 2019, with each purchase ranging from approximately $1,000 to more than $4,000, according to Weisman’s office.

Weisman’s office said the investigation is ongoing.