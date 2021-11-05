4 charged in ‘gang shooting’ to appear in court

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Following a months-long investigation into a shooting that injured nine people in May, four men linked to the incident are scheduled to appear before a judge.

Prosecutors say it was a clash between two rival gangs that caused the shootout on Carolina Avenue and shook up the capital city. According to Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha, it’s an incident that shines a light on what he says is contributing to a rise in violence.

“This case really has all the ingredients of the things that make violence in Providence and beyond so dangerous. Young men, driven by gang disputes, petty disputes, but gang disputes, with a history of violence, trying to resolve those differences at the point of a gun.”

On Monday, the Providence County Grand Jury handed up an indictment charging a total of six men between the ages of 19 and 26. The Attorney General says there were more than 50 shots fired at the scene and several rounds of ammunition, high capacity magazines, and illegal guns were seized.

George Rios, 19, is facing four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, four counts of discharge of a firearm while in the commission of a crime of violence, three counts of conspiracy, and one count of carrying a pistol without a license.

Ricardo Cosme Tejada, 21, is facing four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, four counts of discharge of a firearm while in the commission of a crime of violence, three counts of conspiracy, and one count of carrying a pistol without a license.

Reynaldo Rivera, 19, faces four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, four counts of discharge of a firearm while in the commission of a crime of violence, three counts of conspiracy, and one count of carrying a pistol without a license.

Jordanny Britto, 21, faces four counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, four counts of discharge of a firearm while in the commission of a crime of violence, three counts of conspiracy, and one count of carrying a pistol without a license.

All four men are subject to a criminal street gang sentencing enhancement charge which could add years to their sentence if they are found guilty.

The remaining two men involved in the incident, Daniel Carides, 26, and David Carides Jr., 24, are scheduled to appear in court on November 12.