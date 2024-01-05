PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police say all four people arrested after a fight broke out Thursday night at Mount Pleasant High School have been charged with disorderly conduct.

Randy Espinal and Luis De Jesus, both 18 years old, were taken into custody, along with two juveniles.

The Providence Public School District (PPSD) says two high school students were arrested, adding that the district is working with police.

According to the police report, a school resource officer was called over to help break up a fight that broke out during a basketball game. Several people were punching and kicking a person who was on the ground.

While police were pulling people away from the victim, the report says a handgun fell to the ground. It was quickly picked up by one of the officers.

Once the situation was under control, police searched and and handcuffed the four suspects.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but no word at this time on the extent of that person’s injuries.

Police said they’re still investigating the handgun. The weapon has been turned over to the Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation.

According to the PPSD, there will be no spectators allowed at the Mount Pleasant girl’s basketball game on Friday night. There will be a police detail at all boy’s basketball games throughout the season.