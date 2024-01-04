PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after an altercation at a Mount Pleasant High School basketball game led to the arrest of two adults and two juveniles Thursday night.

Providence Police Chief Oscar Perez tells 12 News officers assigned to the basketball game called for backup for a disturbance that broke out in the stands.

Perez said the officers intervened and later found a firearm. It’s unclear at this time who brought the firearm to the game, which was between Mount Pleasant and Narragansett High School.