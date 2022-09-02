EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence County Grand Jury handed up a new indictment in the 2014 shooting death of Yusef A’Vant in East Providence, Attorney General Peter Neronha’s Office announced Friday.

The August 25 indictment charged 50-year-old Derek Winslow of Providence with murder and discharge of a firearm while committing a crime of violence, according to the AG’s office.

Winslow is one of three people accused in the shooting that killed A’Vant while he was giving a customer a haircut at a Pawtucket Avenue barbershop on Aug. 13, 2014. A’Vant later died at Rhode Island Hospital.

East Providence police said in 2014 they believed A’Vant was targeted.

Thomas Mosely and Evan Watson were previously indicted in the case.

Mosely was found guilty of the murder and is serving consecutive life sentences at the ACI. Watson pleaded guilty in 2016. He is being held at the ACI as he awaits sentencing.

The AG’s office said Winslow was arraigned in Providence County Superior Court on Monday. He pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail at the ACI.