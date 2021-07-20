3rd Providence police officer disciplined for Sayles Street incident

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police officials say a third officer is facing consequences for his alleged actions during a dispute among a large group of people last month.

Police have decided to discipline Officer Wilkens Georges after conducting a review of the June 29 incident on Sayles Street, according to Providence Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré.

Georges faces summary punishment of up to two days’ suspension and will receive a letter of reprimand, Paré said.

Over the weekend, Officer Patrick Hourahan was suspended for 10 days as a result of the incident.

A GoFundMe set up to support Hourahan raised more than $20,000 in three days.

Shortly after the incident, Target 12 learned that Sgt. Gregory Paolo put in for retirement after he had been placed on administrative leave while the incident was investigated.