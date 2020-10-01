3rd man indicted in alleged counterfeit clothing scheme

Providence

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in Rhode Island say a grand jury has indicted a North Dakota man accused of participating in a scheme to sell counterfeit clothing to the U.S. military and other buyers.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 50-year-old Terry Roe conspired with others to have items produced in China and Pakistan that had fake labels with genuine U.S. trademarks.

The scheme involved more than $20 million worth of goods sold to military and government buyers in Rhode Island and elsewhere.

Two New York City men have already pleaded guilty in connection to the scheme.

A message left with Roe’s attorney was not immediately returned.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 9/30/2020: Joe Fleming

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour