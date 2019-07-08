Unmanned watercrafts prompt unnecessary searches over holiday weekend

U.S. Coast Guard cutters search for missing kayaker off Nantucket on June 24, 2019. (Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard)

BOSTON (WPRI) — When a kayak, canoe or other small craft floats up on its own by the shores of New England, U.S. Coast Guard officials worry is that its operator has gone overboard.

The Coast Guard then launches response crews in an effort to find the potentially missing boater.

According to the Coast Guard, 31 unexplained and unmanned watercrafts were reported over the busy weekend between Maine and the Jersey shore.

The agency is now advising paddlers to keep their watercrafts properly secured and to mark your name on them to reduce unnecessary searches.

The Coast Guard’s Southeastern New England sector said it received five of the unmanned craft reports. One had to be suspended due to lack of information and four were resolved because the owner was found.

There were similar results in the Northern New England, Boston and Long Island Sound sectors.

“We search every time there is an unmanned and adrift paddlecraft found because we just don’t know if someone is missing or not,” Sector Boston search and rescue watchstander Brian Fleming said.

Totaling up all 31 reports, about $428,300 and 450 man-hours were spent searching for unconfirmed persons in the water, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard provided a checklist of reminders: