Unmanned watercrafts prompt unnecessary searches over holiday weekend

BOSTON (WPRI) — When a kayak, canoe or other small craft floats up on its own by the shores of New England, U.S. Coast Guard officials worry is that its operator has gone overboard.
The Coast Guard then launches response crews in an effort to find the potentially missing boater.
According to the Coast Guard, 31 unexplained and unmanned watercrafts were reported over the busy weekend between Maine and the Jersey shore.
The agency is now advising paddlers to keep their watercrafts properly secured and to mark your name on them to reduce unnecessary searches.
The Coast Guard’s Southeastern New England sector said it received five of the unmanned craft reports. One had to be suspended due to lack of information and four were resolved because the owner was found.
There were similar results in the Northern New England, Boston and Long Island Sound sectors.
“We search every time there is an unmanned and adrift paddlecraft found because we just don’t know if someone is missing or not,” Sector Boston search and rescue watchstander Brian Fleming said.
Totaling up all 31 reports, about $428,300 and 450 man-hours were spent searching for unconfirmed persons in the water, the Coast Guard said.
The Coast Guard provided a checklist of reminders:
- Wear your life jacket; it can save your life.
- Label your paddlecraft with contact information. You don’t need an ID sticker, just a permanent marker and some clear tape to protect the ink. Check to make sure it’s readable every time you go out.
- When you are done for the day, secure your paddlecraft well above the waterline in cases of high tide and strong winds.
- Tell someone where you are going and when you are going to return, so we have a good area to search if you go missing.
- Have a light for night paddling.
- Have a sound making device.
- Know your limits; paddle in safe areas under safe conditions.
- Planning and safe boating practices save lives, reduces responder fatigue, and minimizes the waste of taxpayer dollars on unnecessary searches.