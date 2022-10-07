PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A decades-long tradition continues Friday night on Federal Hill.

The 30th annual Columbus Day Festival is set to kick off at 5 p.m. and will run through Monday.

“This year the festival is the largest it has ever been,” said Rick Simone, President of the Federal Hill Commerce Association.

Along with expanded seating at restaurants, there will be cooking demonstrations from various Providence chefs, as well as rides, games and live entertainment.

The Columbus Day Parade is scheduled for Sunday at 11 a.m.