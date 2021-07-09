3 teens arrested, 2 rifles seized after pursuit through Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A police chase through the city of Providence overnight resulted in three juveniles being arrested and two rifles being confiscated.

The two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old were seen driving a BMW convertible recklessly in the West End, Manton, Chalkstone, and Smith Hill neighborhoods, according to Providence Police Maj. David Lapatin.

The vehicle was observed several times by patrol officers but would speed off once they spotted a police cruiser, Lapatin said.

Around 1 a.m., a Brown University employee told police she had a rifle pointed at her by one or more of the juveniles inside of the vehicle before it fled. While speaking to the woman, officers saw the vehicle on North Main Street and a pursuit began.

According to Lapatin, one of the suspects turned and pointed a rifle at the patrolman involved in the pursuit.

A mechanical issue caused the suspect vehicle to come to a halt on Salmon Street and hit a large section of granite curbing and a fire hydrant, Lapatin said, which allowed police to apprehend the three teens.

One of the suspects suffered a facial laceration from the crash and was taken to the hospital.

Lapatin said police found two rifles inside the vehicle.

All three juveniles were charged with two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy, while the driver was also charged with reckless driving and eluding police. A family court judge ordered the defendants held.

The incident remains under investigation.