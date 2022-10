PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three people were stabbed and seriously wounded in Providence Friday night, according to authorities.

The incident happened on Indiana Avenue just before 10 p.m.

Police have a suspect in custody, however, that person has not been identified.

#UPDATE Providence Police confirm that 3 people were stabbed and taken to Rhode Island Hospital for their injuries. Police say one suspect is in custody at this time. pic.twitter.com/Yb7fGwbpye — Matt Paddock WPRI (@MattPaddockTV) October 22, 2022

All three victims were transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the stabbing.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated once more information is provided.