PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three men are safe following a brief search-and-rescue operation overnight in the river separating East Providence and Providence.

East Providence Police Lt. Kurt Hawes tells 12 News the men in their mid- to late 40s were in a canoe-type boat that tipped over off Bold Point Park, located where the Seekonk River meets the Providence River.

One of the men managed to swim over to a barge and cry for help, according to Hawes. He was heard around 2 a.m. by people on the other side of the water at India Point Park.

Crews from several area police and fire departments responded, and Hawes said rescuers were able to find all three men fairly quickly. The entire search and rescue took 10 to 15 minutes, but it’s unclear at this time how long the men were in the water beforehand.

All three were wearing life jackets, Hawes noted, and no one went to the hospital.

The scene was cleared by about 3 a.m.