PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Public Schools announced three schools in the city are heightening security after receiving threatening phone calls.

The threats are not considered credible, according to Providence Police.

Robert F. Kennedy Elementary, Asa Messer Elementary and George J. West Elementary schools were placed in “secured status” Friday, the school district posted on social media.

Providence Police Major David Lapatin said the calls came from a female threatening violence. He said police determined the threats were unfounded, and are investigating the identity of the caller.

Lapatin noted the same female caller has made similar unfounded threats to schools in other states.

District spokesperson Nick Domings told 12 News the “secured status” designation is a lower level measure than a lockdown, but increases security and does not allow visitors at the schools. Activity inside the building continues and students are kept inside.

“We’re not taking any chances,” Domings said.

The district said all schools followed security procedures, and any school that receives a call will be placed into secured status.

“We DO NOT believe this is a credible threat, but feel it’s important to keep families informed during this tense time,” the school district wrote on Twitter. “We’re working closely with police.”

The threats come amid heightened alert at schools locally and throughout the country after last week’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Providence locked down Nathanael Greene Middle School last week after the report of a possible gun, though no weapon was ultimately found. The middle school did have a gun brought to the school in April, which also caused a lockdown. The gun turned out to be unloaded.

The middle school’s principal is now facing criticism over a reported delay in contacting police after last week’s possible gun sighting.