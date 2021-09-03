3 men wounded in Providence shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence police are investigating after three men were shot and wounded in broad daylight.

The victims are in their “late teens or early to mid-20s,” Major David Lapatin told 12 News. All three are at the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The shooting took place just before 2 p.m. on Richter Street. Noting it’s still very early in the investigation, Lapatin said police believe the men were inside a car when someone opened fire at them. It’s unclear at this time if the shooter was in another vehicle or on foot.

One of the victims lived at the home where the vehicle was parked, according to Lapatin.

No arrests have been made so far.

12 News has a crew at the scene gathering information. Check back for updates.