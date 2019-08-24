3 men stabbed outside of Providence nightclub

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three men were stabbed outside of a Providence nightclub early Saturday morning.

Police say the victims, ages 33, 29, and 26, were attacked shortly after 2 a.m. outside of Noah Lounge on Broad Street.

All three were taken to Rhode Island Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

An emergency Board of Licenses hearing is being held on Saturday.

Right now, no one has been arrested and police are still investigating.

Back in June, two women were taken to the hospital after a fight outside the club. Police believe they were inside prior to the fight.

In July of 2017, a man was shot and killed while outside of Noah Lounge. The Board of Licenses temporarily shut down the club after that incident.