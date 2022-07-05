PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three men admitted in federal court Tuesday to scamming 14 Rhode Island seniors out of thousands of dollars, according to U.S. Attorney Zachary Cunha.

The suspects, identified by prosecutors as Bryan Valdez-Espinosa, Diego Alarcon and Jason Hatcher, conned the victims out of more than $350,000 collectively.

The victims range in age from 79 to 94 years old, according to prosecutors, and were contacted by one of the men via phone.

Cunha said the suspects would impersonate family members and attorneys. The suspects would claim that a loved one, typically the victim’s grandchild, had been arrested after being involved in a car crash and needed cash bail.

Prosecutors said the victims were told to give the cash to a courier that the suspects sent to their home. Each victim, according to Cunha, was asked to provide anywhere between $9,500 and $85,000.

“Few things are more frightening than thinking a family member is in trouble,” Cunha said. “These defendants exploited that fear to steal from loving grandparents and line their own pockets.”

Valdez-Espinosa and Alarcon, both 22, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Hatcher, 40, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Valdez-Espinosa, Alarcon and Hatcher are scheduled to be sentenced in October.