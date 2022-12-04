PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three parishes in Providence and North Providence will be merging at the end of December.

The merger was approved by Bishop Thomas Tobin, and formally unites, Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish of North Providence, and St. Edward Parish of Providence into St. Anthony Parish of North Providence.

“I commend Father Cardente and the members of the three parishes for working so well together in recent years,” said Bishop Tobin. “This canonical merger confirms and strengthens the practical unity the parishes have already achieved, and with God`s help, St. Anthony`s Parish will continue to be a beacon of faith, hope and charity for the local community for many years to come.”

St. Anthony Parish will now assume the territory, parishioners, debts and assets, and sacramental records of Presentation and St. Edward Parishes.

The Presentation and St. Edward church buildings will remain open and available as worship venues of St. Anthony Parish.

The merger will take effect December 31, 2022.