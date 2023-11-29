PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway into a fire that displaced three families in Providence Wednesday evening.

Battalion Fire Chief Joe Paiva tells 12 News firefighters rushed to Florence Street to find flames shooting from the second floor of a triple-decker.

The residents who lived there, nine adults and two children, escaped safely, according to Paiva.

12 News saw a firefighter being bandaged up by EMTs after suffering from what appeared to be a cut on his head. Paiva said his injuries were minor and he was not transported to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, though Paiva said most of the damage was contained to the second floor.

The American Red Cross has been called to assist the displaced families.