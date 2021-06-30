3 charged with running prostitution operation in Providence, North Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A months-long investigation into a suspected prostitution operation resulted in three arrests this week, Providence police announced Wednesday.

Carlos Lopez, 57, of Providence, Blanca Hernandez, 52, and Julio Hernandez, 48, both of North Providence, were arraigned in court Tuesday on charges of pandering, maintaining a nuisance, and conspiracy.

Police allege that over the past two months, the suspects transported numerous women to and from Providence to engage in sexual activity in exchange for money.

On Monday, police executed search warrants at locations on Westminster Street and Bough Street in Providence and High Service Road in North Providence.

As a result, two female victims were removed and brought to Day One and Family Services of Rhode Island for shelter and assistance, according to police.

The FBI and North Providence police assisted with the investigation, which Providence police say is ongoing.