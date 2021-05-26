3 charged with murder of Providence man found shot to death in car

Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three 19-year-olds have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Providence man back in April.

Police said Adauris Garcia and Devonte Lewis, both of Woonsocket, and Yazmin Rivera, of Cumberland, are being held at the ACI for the murder of Isaias Bulus, 21.

Bulus was found shot to death inside a parked car on Atlantic Avenue on April 12, according to police.

Following the shooting, Major David Lapatin said it appeared to be a targeted attack, noting that the vehicle’s passenger-side door was found open. He also said it’s unclear at this time whether the vehicle belonged to the victim.

