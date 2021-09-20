3 charged with animal cruelty after dog left outside in the heat with untreated skin infection

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three people are facing animal cruelty charges after a dog was left outside in the heat with a severe skin infection, according to the East Providence Police Department.

Police believe Johnston residents Kayla Card and Willian Pagliarini did not seek adequate veterinary care for their dog Primo, who had been suffering from an untreated skin infection for some time.

The skin infection was discovered after the two left Primo in the care of Scott Corbin, an employee at Sunset Auto Spa, while Pagliarini was out of town, according to police.

East Providence Animal Control was called to the Taunton Avenue business ate last month after receiving a report that there was a dog in a kennel outside. Police said the concerned passerby told officers the dog appeared to be “not doing well.”

When Animal Control arrived, police said Primo, who had been left outside in 90-degree weather, was coughing and having difficulty breathing.

Primo was transported to the East Providence Animal Control Center where he was assessed and treated by a veterinarian.

Police arrested Card, Pagliarini and Corbin and charged them with mistreatment of animals, unnecessary cruelty to animals, leaving a dog outside when the ambient temperature is too hot and failure to provide a dog with adequate veterinary care.

Primo remains under the care of the veterinarian who initially assessed him. Police said he his skin condition has improved by 50%, however, he will likely need several more weeks of treatment.