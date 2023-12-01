EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating what appears to be a crash between several vehicles in East Providence Friday afternoon.

12 News spotted three significantly damaged vehicles at the corner of Taunton and Pawtucket avenues, as well as dozens of shell casings, bullets and detached magazines on the ground.

The exact cause of the crash is unknown at this time and it’s unclear whether anyone is in custody.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. It’s also unclear if it’s connected to a crash involving two East Providence Police Department vehicles on Dover Avenue.

12 News has a crew at both scenes gathering information. Check back for updates.